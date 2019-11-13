Here’s how kids can visit Santa in a sensory-friendly environment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Children with special needs are invited to share a magical moment with Santa Claus at Mayfaire.

Mayfaire is hosting our annual Santa Cares event, a compassionate, sensory-friendly experience exclusively for families of children with special needs, from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on December 8.

During the event, accommodations are made to support sensory, physical, and developmental needs of our attendees, including muting mall music and keeping lights dimmed or off entirely.

Your loved ones will enjoy a fun morning full of crafts and activities with The STEM Labs.

Santa Cares is held in partnership with Autism Society of North Carolina. The Autism Society of North Carolina-New Hanover County Chapter provides support and promotes opportunities that enhance the lives of individuals within the autism spectrum and their families.

The event is free, families are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance at Mayfaire.com/holiday. Photo packages will be available for purchase during the event.