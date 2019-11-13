Newborns dressed in red cardigans to honor Mr. Rogers

PITTSBURGH, PA (CBS News) — It’s an adorable day in the neighborhood.

Infants at Pittsburgh’s West Penn Hospital have barely opened their eyes, but already they’re dressed to the nines in celebration of Cardigan Day.

Pittsburgh broadcaster WQED created the holiday as a riff on World Kindness Day, which is also Nov. 13, to honor Mister Rogers and his signature red cardigan.

“[Express] your kindness by wearing a cardigan sweater in the spirit of Fred Rogers. Happy #CardiganDay!” tweets WQED.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” was filmed at WQED, and turned Rogers into a Pittsburgh icon.

The sweet social media campaign to spread neighborliness comes just a week before the Fred Rogers biopic hits theaters nationwide on Nov. 22.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” stars Tom Hanks and looks at Rogers’ relationship with journalist Tom Junod. It comes on the heels of a separate documentary about the late great Pittsburgh-based children’s show host.