Partnership advisory group meets again to discuss hospital future

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday night was the second official meeting for the newly formed partnership advisory group to discuss the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The 19-member group must choose at least five health care systems which they will ask to submit proposals to the county to purchase the hospital over the next couple of months.

The group discussed the role of the group’s advisors, reviewed the process going forward, discussed the healthcare landscape, the strategic direction for the hospital and set a calendar for future meetings.

Community members are always able to attend, but the meetings are not open for public comment. Even so, community members like Pamela Waite says she still attends every meeting.

“People are interested, but a certain percentage of the population is disheartened,” Waite said. “Despite the overwhelming rejection of this idea, the commissioners went ahead. And then two of the three commissioners supporting it have dropped out of the race. So, there are questions.”

The partnership advisory group will meet again Wednesday, November 20.