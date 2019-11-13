Person killed in shooting involving NCDMV officer

WILSON, NC (WNCN) — An employee with the NCDMV shot a person following a robbery at the Wilson Senior Center early Wednesday, police said.

Wilson officers were called to the Wilson Senior Center just before 8 a.m. in response to an assault and robbery in place.

“Persons related to the assault/robbery” went to the Department of Motor Vehicles office next door to the Senior Center and spoke with employees there, police said.

As DMV License and Theft Investigators were looking into the robbery, they were involved in a shooting in the 600 block of Jordan Street – which is approximately a mile from the scene of the reported robbery.

The SBI confirmed that a person is dead following the shooting.

