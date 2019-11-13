Pig saved when crews respond to structure fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Fire crews rescued a pig from a fire in Leland on Wednesday evening.
Deputy Chief Ronnie Hayes says crews responded to a structure fire near the intersection of Lanvale Road and Northridge Drive Wednesday evening.
The homeowner says the fire happened in a detached garage.
As crews were working on the scene, they became concerned the fire could spread and harm a pig they saw next door.
Crews let the pig out of its enclosure as a precaution.
The homeowner says he lost a car, motorcycle, OTV and equipment in the fire.
Fortunately, no people or animals were hurt.