Pig saved when crews respond to structure fire

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Fire crews rescued a pig from a fire in Leland on Wednesday evening.

Deputy Chief Ronnie Hayes says crews responded to a structure fire near the intersection of Lanvale Road and Northridge Drive Wednesday evening.

- Advertisement -

The homeowner says the fire happened in a detached garage.

As crews were working on the scene, they became concerned the fire could spread and harm a pig they saw next door.

Crews let the pig out of its enclosure as a precaution.

Related Article: Leland police and fire team up for donation drive

The homeowner says he lost a car, motorcycle, OTV and equipment in the fire.

Fortunately, no people or animals were hurt.