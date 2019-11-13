Plans propose senior housing complex near Creekwood, Cypress Cove

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A proposal for a new housing development right beside two other affordable housing complexes have Wilmington Police concerned.

Police are concerned about another housing complex going up so close to two existing affordable housing complexes.

But the developer says his intent is to build the apartments for senior citizens. The plans include 78 units on Kornegay Avenue.

Wilmington Police Spokeswoman Linda Thompson says the proposed complex backs up to Creekwood and Cypress Cove, two affordable housing complexes.

Thompson says they’ve had three times the number of calls for service in this area. In 2019, she says they’ve had more than 300 calls for service just in Cypress Cove.

She says the department worries that putting in even more housing in an area that is already so densely populated will lead to an even higher number of calls.

“We already have some affordable housing, new construction, in and around this area, probably within less than a mile, of some construction that’s already there,” Thomspon said. “Already, we’ve seen three times the number of calls for service of apartment complexes this size.”

Developer Matt Scharf says plans are actually not for another affordable housing complex. He says their plans include 78 units for seniors at a market rate.

Scharf says they initially proposed 100 units per acre, but the Wilmington City Planning Commission recommended they bring that number down. Now, he says their plans include 17 units per acre.

Scharf says the complex would not receive any government subsidies or tax credits, unlike affordable housing complexes.

Wilmington Police also support designating the housing complex for seniors. Thompson says they also support affordable housing, but do not think it should all be in such a small area.

The Planning Commission will vote on the plans at a meeting on Wednesday at 6. If approved, the plans will go to City Council for a vote in January.