Seahawk Women’s Basketball sees comeback fall short at Longwood

FARMVILLE, VA (UNCW Sports) – Redshirt senior guard GiGi Smith led three UNCW players in double figures with a game-high 16 points, but Longwood held off a late comeback effort by the Seahawks to earn a 59-58 victory in non-conference women’s basketball action at Willett Hall on Wednesday evening.

The Lancers, who opened the season with losses against James Madison and Florida, improved to 1-2 on the season after earning their first-ever victory over the Seahawks. UNCW, meanwhile, dipped to 0-3 on the young campaign.

Smith, who notched her third double-digit scoring effort of the season, made 6-of-12 shots from the floor, including a 2-for-3 effort from long range, while sinking 2-of-4 free throw tries. She also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds with three assists.

Junior forward Carol-Anne Obusek added a career-high 12 points while senior guard Lacey Suggs provided 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field with a 4-for-5 showing at the free throw line.

Senior forward Dayna Rouse netted 16 points to lead Longwood, connecting on 5-of-7 field goal attempts in addition to all six of her free throws. Freshman guard Kyla McMakin contributed 14 points while junior guard Tra’Dayja Smith tallied a team-high eight rebounds.

