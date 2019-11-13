Student-Athletes sign letters of intent across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Wednesday was the first of many National signing days for high school athletes across the country. There were more than a dozen athletes in the Cape Fear that signed to continued their athletics at the next level. Below, is a list of student athletes that signed on Wednesday.

HOGGARD

Kaitlyn Neighbor- Soccer (UNCW)

Sydney Lee- Lacrosse (Meredith College)

Claire Witmer- Lacrosse (Winthrop College)

Katie Witmer- Lacrosse (Winthrop College)

Alyssa Fizer- Lacrosse (Cincinnati)

Maddi Myers-Osband- Beach Volleyball (Tennessee at Chattanooga)

- Advertisement -

ASHLEY

Emily Crescenzi- Volleyball (Florida Southern College)

Bianca Copeman- Track & Cross Country (UNCW)

Lauren Condon- Lacrosse (Lander University)

Hali Edwards- Lacrosse (Montreat College)

Kirsten Chalmers- Lacrosse (Wingate University)

Emmie Foxall- Lacrosse (Winthrop University)

Trinity Rosales- Beach Volleyball (Florida Gulf Coast)

Jacob Allen- Track & Cross Country (William-Peace)

Caleb Clendenning- Track & Cross Country (William-Peace)



LANEY

Sam Garcia- Baseball (Furman University)

WHITEVILLE

Lincoln Ransom- Baseball (Old Dominion)

TOPSAIL

Mackenzie Weathers- Beach Volleyball (Jacksonville University)

Mikela Weathers- Beach Volleyball (Jacksonville University)

Gia Marinelli- Beach Volleyball (University of Tampa)

Jared Giddens- Baseball (Fayetteville Tech Community College)

Marshall Sugden- Baseball (Fayetteville Teach Community College)