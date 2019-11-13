Student-Athletes sign letters of intent across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Wednesday was the first of many National signing days for high school athletes across the country. There were more than a dozen athletes in the Cape Fear that signed to continued their athletics at the next level. Below, is a list of student athletes that signed on Wednesday.
HOGGARD
Kaitlyn Neighbor- Soccer (UNCW)
Sydney Lee- Lacrosse (Meredith College)
Claire Witmer- Lacrosse (Winthrop College)
Katie Witmer- Lacrosse (Winthrop College)
Alyssa Fizer- Lacrosse (Cincinnati)
Maddi Myers-Osband- Beach Volleyball (Tennessee at Chattanooga)
ASHLEY
Emily Crescenzi- Volleyball (Florida Southern College)
Bianca Copeman- Track & Cross Country (UNCW)
Lauren Condon- Lacrosse (Lander University)
Hali Edwards- Lacrosse (Montreat College)
Kirsten Chalmers- Lacrosse (Wingate University)
Emmie Foxall- Lacrosse (Winthrop University)
Trinity Rosales- Beach Volleyball (Florida Gulf Coast)
Jacob Allen- Track & Cross Country (William-Peace)
Caleb Clendenning- Track & Cross Country (William-Peace)
LANEY
Sam Garcia- Baseball (Furman University)
WHITEVILLE
Lincoln Ransom- Baseball (Old Dominion)
TOPSAIL
Mackenzie Weathers- Beach Volleyball (Jacksonville University)
Mikela Weathers- Beach Volleyball (Jacksonville University)
Gia Marinelli- Beach Volleyball (University of Tampa)
Jared Giddens- Baseball (Fayetteville Tech Community College)
Marshall Sugden- Baseball (Fayetteville Teach Community College)