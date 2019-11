BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Kids helping kids right here in the Cape Fear. A Brunswick County Early College student is organizing a benefit for her fellow classmate to help him raise money for an organ transplant.

Watch the video above to see Jessy Fern and Zach Townsend share their story. The Zach Townsend benefit concert will take place Friday, November 13 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia.