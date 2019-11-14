3 suspects in armed NC bank robbery sentenced to federal prison

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three men involved in an armed bank robbery in Lumberton in January 2018 were sentenced in federal court.

Daquan Madrid Pridgen, of Whiteville, was sentenced to life in prison and an additional 10 years. Jeramie Ross Vaughn and Rashad Devonte Young were sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

All three men were ordered to pay $40,302 in restitution.

On May 30, following a jury trial, Pridgen was convicted of armed bank robbery and aiding and abetting and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. On April 18, 2018, Vaughn and Young pleaded guilty to those offenses.

A fourth man, Demetris Sean Robinson was also convicted of the same offenses following a jury trial on May 1. He is awaiting sentencing now scheduled for November 27.

The evidence presented at the trials showed that sometime in late 2017, the four men began planning to rob a bank and gathered high-quality masks to wear during the robbery, and several firearms, including a rifle, shotgun, and two handguns.

They also purchased a vehicle as a getaway car.

On January 23, 2018, the four men traveled to Lumberton and cased banks before deciding to rob the PNC Bank.

Pridgen, Vaughn, and Young each brandished firearms and ordered the tellers to hand over money. A bank employee was also ordered to the bank vault where additional money was taken. In all, the four men left the bank with over $40,000 in cash.

Officers of the Lumberton Police Department (LPD) caught up with the robbers and a two-county, high speed, chase ensued.

Other law enforcement officers from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) also joined the chase. The men drove through residential areas and drove at speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.

At various points in the chase, Robinson fired at officers both while the getaway vehicle. Several law enforcement vehicles were struck but there were no injuries to law enforcement officers. The chase ended when Robinson, Pridgen, and Vaughn abandoned the vehicle on the side of the road in Columbus County and ran into the woods.

Young ran away when the vehicle stopped at an earlier time.

All four were eventually were arrested and charged.