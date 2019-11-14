Brunswick County sex offender pleads guilty to multiple child sex crimes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man pleaded guilty to dozens of child sex crimes charges on Thursday in New Hanover County Court.
Bobby Lee Keyser, 58, installed a video camera disguised as night lights in the bathroom of a home where three children lived and recorded hours of footage over several months.
During the investigation, Wilmington Police discovered Keyser sexually assaulted one of the children.
According to a news release, Keyser pleaded guilty to 36 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 16 counts of taking indecent liberties with children, 6 counts of secret peeping, and one count of statutory sex offense by an adult against a child.
Kesyer was sentenced to up to 35 years in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender for life upon his release.
According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Keyser was convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2004.