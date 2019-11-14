Cucalorus festival hosts second day of events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 25th Annual Cucalorus festival kicked off Wednesday in Downtown Wilmington, and those involved say it’s more than just a film festival.

The 5-day event also features a stage festival, a connect conference and much more.

Cucalorus Chief Instigating Officer Dan Brawley says people from over 250 different zip codes are attending this year’s festival.

There are films being shown day and night through late Sunday, as well as other events throughout the area.

The festival is not a competition, and there are films by academy award winners and high school students alike.

Brawley says more films coming back to Wilmington recently is good for the festival and the city.

“You can tell that the energy in the city has shifted,” Brawley said. “We were in a pretty rough place for a couple years, and with some of the recent production, with David Gordon Green making a couple Halloween films, and some of the other films that are shooting here right now, there’s a renewed sense of how important the film industry is to our city.”

Brawley says if you want to attend any films this weekend, you don’t need a pass. You can just come to the box office and buy a ticket.

