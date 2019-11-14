Woman accused of abusing children, causing mental injuries

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY ) — A Pender County woman is accused of physically abusing two children that left them with serious mental injuries.

Amanda Michelle Smith, 27, was arrested Wednesday and is charged with four counts of felony child abuse.

- Advertisement -

Pender County Sheriff’s Office says the charges stem from incidents that took place in 2016 and 2017.

They say Smith intentionally physical abused two children, resulting in serious mental injuries. The children were four and five years old at the time.

According to warrants, Smith videoed herself slapping the children across the face for “no apparent reason” and using a pillow to force the children to wake up while yelling “wake the **** up”. Warrants state Smith also slapped the children with an open hand while saying “time to get up”. Smith would also make the children take cold showers as punishment during potty training when they would soiled diapers, according to warrants. She also reportedly put Diablo Hot Sauce in their mouths and held it shut until the children would swallow.

Related Article: One in custody after shooting at Rocky Point grocery store

The offenses happened in Pender County, the sheriff’s office says.

Smith is in jail under a $200,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Leatherwood at (910) 772-3014.