Get a free coffee with Starbucks’ 2-for-1 deal Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Attention, Starbucks lovers!

The company is offering a free coffee Thursday afternoon with its buy one, get one free happy hour deal at participating stores across the U.S.

From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can buy a grande or larger handcrafted beverage and get the second one of equal or lesser value for free.

The deal includes regular and holiday flavors, the company said.

There is a catch — you have to redeem the deal in the Starbucks app. Get the app here.

The deal excludes hot coffee, hot brewed tea, ready-to-drink beverages and Starbucks Reserve® beverages. It cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. The offer is valid for one-time use.

Visit here to learn more about the deal.