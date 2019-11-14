Get a free coffee with Starbucks’ 2-for-1 deal Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Attention, Starbucks lovers!
The company is offering a free coffee Thursday afternoon with its buy one, get one free happy hour deal at participating stores across the U.S.
From 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can buy a grande or larger handcrafted beverage and get the second one of equal or lesser value for free.
The deal includes regular and holiday flavors, the company said.
There is a catch — you have to redeem the deal in the Starbucks app. Get the app here.
The deal excludes hot coffee, hot brewed tea, ready-to-drink beverages and Starbucks Reserve® beverages. It cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. The offer is valid for one-time use.