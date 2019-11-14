Heart, vascular tower being built on NHRMC main campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are new plans for a patient tower at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The facility, scheduled to open in 2020, will be a new heart and vascular hospital instead of housing inpatient orthopedics as originally planned.

The hospital says some of the benefits of the change include more space for heart, vascular, and neuroscience services.

It also allows inpatient and outpatient orthopedic services to stay together.

All orthopedics will stay at the hospital on the Cape Fear campus until a new hospital can be built in Scotts Hill.

The change will save millions of dollars in planned capital needs.

The exact details on timing and cost are still being evaluated.