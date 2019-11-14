High school student hopes to pay off all lunch debt in Horry County

One sophomore in Myrtle Beach is working towards paying off lunch debt for the entire county.

Pierce Chapman attends Aynor High School in Horry County, and he said his idea came after a friend could not eat lunch at school because he didn’t have the money. Chapman would bring lunch for his friend every day until the two friends decided to help others that may be going through the same thing.

- Advertisement -

“We kind of just came up with the idea of doing a fundraiser because you know if there’s one kid having a problem with it, a bunch are,” said Chapman.

The lunchroom debt at Aynor High School is over $1,700 according to Chapman. As of Wednesday, they have already raised over $1,300 though his Facebook page. Chapman said after they pay off the lunchroom debt for the school, the extra money will go to good use as well.

Read more here.