LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Islands has officially moved across the river to Brunswick County.

The new Islands Fresh-Mex Grill opened in Leland on Thursday at 2013 Olde Regent Way in the Waterford Village shopping center.

Islands Fresh-Mex Grill opened in Wilmington in 2008 and currently has four locations in New Hanover County.

Islands is best known for its one dollar tacos after 5 p.m.

Islands is open everyday from 11 a.m until 10 p.m.