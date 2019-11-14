Lidl to open in Wilmington in early December

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon have a new place to grocery shop in Wilmington.
Grocery store Lidl says a grand opening will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The new Lidl food market is located at 1451 Eastwood Road in Wilmington.
The ribbon cutting event, which will begin at 7:40 a.m., will kick off a weekend of get-them-while-you-can special offers, giveaways, and prizes for shoppers.
The Wilmington store will be Lidl’s first in the city and 19th in North Carolina.
The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.
“As a native of Eastern North Carolina, I am very excited to bring Lidl’s high quality and unique products to the community,” Wilmington Store Manager Toni Bennett said. “The team and I will work hard to be the number one shopping destination for customers in Wilmington.”
Grand Opening Event Details
Customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new Wilmington store. It will include the following:
- The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each.
- Shoppers can get free samples of an array of Lidl’s products and a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last.
- Games, activities, prizes, special deals and giveaways throughout grand opening weekend.