Lidl to open in Wilmington in early December

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You’ll soon have a new place to grocery shop in Wilmington.

Grocery store Lidl says a grand opening will be held at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

- Advertisement -

The new Lidl food market is located at 1451 Eastwood Road in Wilmington.

The ribbon cutting event, which will begin at 7:40 a.m., will kick off a weekend of get-them-while-you-can special offers, giveaways, and prizes for shoppers.

1 of 3

The Wilmington store will be Lidl’s first in the city and 19th in North Carolina.

Related Article: Cape Fear Seafood Company to open first franchise location

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

“As a native of Eastern North Carolina, I am very excited to bring Lidl’s high quality and unique products to the community,” Wilmington Store Manager Toni Bennett said. “The team and I will work hard to be the number one shopping destination for customers in Wilmington.”

Grand Opening Event Details

Customers will be able to take advantage of get-them-while-you-can grand opening special offers at the new Wilmington store. It will include the following: