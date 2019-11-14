No more summer camping at Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — There are some changes coming to Freeman Park for the 2020 season, which may not go over well with some pass-holders.

On Wednesday, Carolina Beach Town Council discussed the possibility of raising prices and banning alcohol, among other things.

According to Mayor Joe Benson, council has decided to no longer allow camping on the park from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and camping could be limited for the off season due to continued erosion.

The park will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Town leaders will vote to approve the changes next week.