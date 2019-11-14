North Carolina town votes for gender neutral board name

CARRBORO, NC (AP) — A town in North Carolina has decided to do away with its Board of Alderman.

The name not the actual board.

News outlets report Carrboro’s aldermen decided Tuesday to rename the board “Town Council” in a town-wide effort to be more gender neutral.

Alderwoman Randee Haven-O’Donnell says some members have felt a “pinch” in being called aldermen. Haven-O’Donnell says being gender neutral matters.

Carrboro was governed by a “Board of Commissioners” from 1911 until 1969, when the town switched to a “Board of Aldermen.”

Mayor Lydia Lavelle says it’s the perfect time to switch the name since the town code is being revised to be more gender neutral.

A formal vote for the name will be on Nov. 19. If approved, the change would take effect on Dec. 3.