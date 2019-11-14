Preschoolers go to recess moments before car crashes into classroom

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A group of preschool teachers and kids are counting their blessings after a day that could have ended much differently.

A car crashed through the front door of Wilmington Bilingual Preschool shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday.

WWAY was told a woman driving a Toyota Corolla was heading to the business next door when she accidentally pressed the gas instead of the break, sending her car straight through the front door.

School Director and Owner Ayodele Mellor told WWAY the owners of the building reacted immediately. The outside area has been cleaned up and a temporary doorway has been installed.

She says the car came crashing through a classroom just minutes after students were taken outside to recess.

“There was just two minutes between when they were in there and when the car came through,” Mellor said. “We are incredibly blessed that nothing happened to anyone.”

Mellor says there has been amazing support from the parents at the school.

Many of them have volunteered to help clean up and one parent is organizing a GoFundMe campaign to have concrete barriers installed outside the building to prevent accidents in the future.

No charges have been filed. The 63 year old woman driving the car was referred for “driver re-examination” and the DMV will decide if she keeps her license.