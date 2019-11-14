Wilmington nonprofit wins Bank of America ‘Neighborhood Champion’ grant

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some big money is on the way for the non-profit ‘Kids Making It’.

Bank of America announced the launch of its “Neighborhood Champions” program in Wilmington, and Kids Making It is the first ever to receive the award.

- Advertisement -

Kids making it will receive a $50,000 grant and an opportunity to get virtual leadership training.

Neighborhood Champions is an extension of the bank’s signature program, “Neighborhood Builders”.

Kids involved in the Kids Making It woodworking shop create and sell their products, and get 100% of the proceeds. The shop’s owner says this grant will open even more doors for the kids.

“Our goal is for every child that comes through Kids Making It is to stay in school, stay out of trouble and go onto a successful adulthood through jobs or college,” Jimmy Pierce said. “With our new school trades program, we’ll be able to put kids who are not going to college into construction trade jobs that offer a lifetime of employment.”

Pierce says the grant will help them continue to fund these programs and serve even more kids in the future.