WWAY 5th Quarter: November 14, 2019

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There were three area high school football playoff games held on Thursday night around the Cape Fear.

The No.2 seed New Hanover Wildcats continued their dominance on their home field rolling No.15 Topsail Pirates 46-7. It was the No.7 Whiteville Wolfpack coming out with an impressive win in their first round match up against No.10 Wallace-Rose Hill, 41-7. The No.15 East Bladen Eagles saw their season come to a end on the road against Southwest Edgecombe, 48-13.

- Advertisement -

Below, are the final scores from tonight’s playoff match ups.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

No.15 Topsail 7 , No.2 New Hanover 46

No.10 Wallace-Rose Hill 7 , No.7 Whiteville 41

No.15 East Bladen 13 , No.2 Southwest Edgecombe 48

FRIDAY PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

No.12 West Columbus vs. No.5 Winston-Salem Prep (7:30 p.m.)

No.15 North Brunswick vs. No.2 Havelock (7:30 p.m.)

No.10 Union Pines vs. No.7 West Brunswick (7:30 p.m.)