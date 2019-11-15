Anderson holds onto city council seat, Healy ousts Shuttleworth

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Elections concluded their ballot canvassing Friday morning.

A total of 152 ballots were tabulated. 46 absentee, 106 provisional, and 1 ballot that was rejected by the machine on Election Day.

Neil Anderson and Paul Lawler both received 30 additional votes from this calculation, bringing the final count to 5,471 for Anderson and 5,466 for Lawler.

Anderson says he is relieved to have won, but was comforted to know that had he lost it would have been to a worthy opponent.

“He’s a dedicated public servant. Works his tail off, very professional,” Anderson said regarding Lawler. “So, if it wasn’t me, it wasn’t like ‘oh gosh, this person isn’t going to be able to handle it.’ I was comforted in that at least.”

The Town of Carolina Beach numbers were also very close. Jay Healy accumulated 1,016 votes, ousting Steve Shuttleworth from his seat. Shuttleworth received 1,011 votes.

If candidates would like to call for a recount, the request should be submitted in writing by 5 p.m. Monday.

Steve Shuttleworth says he does not plan on requesting a recount.

We have not yet heard from Paul Lawler.