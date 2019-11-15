Brunswick County high school graduations will be held in Wilmington

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Seating will be a little less crowded for families of students graduating in Brunswick County this school year.

The 2019-2020 graduation ceremonies for North Brunswick, West Brunswick, and South Brunswick high schools will be held at Trask Coliseum on the UNCW campus.

- Advertisement -

At the beginning of the school year, surveys were conducted for each high school to gauge what students and family members thought of three different scenarios. The options included graduations held at Odell Williamson Auditorium with limited seating, graduations through out the day on June 6 at UNCW with unlimited seating and graduation being held on school football fields.

The school system says UNCW was the top option at all high schools. Graduation is June 6, 2020.

Early College High School is May 22 at Odell Williamson Auditorium.