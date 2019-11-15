Comedian DJ Pryor to be keynote speaker at Smart Start breakfast

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Smart Start of New Hanover County announced the keynote speaker of the 19th Annual Breakfast for our Children’s Champions. It’s viral video dad, award-winning comedian, and actor DJ Pryor.

Pryor is best known for his Facebook post that went viral with his young son Kingston.



Smart Starts says his conversation with his son in the video demonstrates what early childhood advocates have labeled “serve and return” the two-way interaction between a nurturing adult and young child.

- Advertisement -

The Breakfast for Children’s Champions honors the important work that happens every day in New Hanover County to help children with success in life.