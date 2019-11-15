Diana Ross tickets sell out in less than 3 hours for Wilmington concert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time is heading to the Cape Fear.

Singer, actress, and producer Diana Ross is coming to Wilmington’s Wilson Center.

- Advertisement -

Concert tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and were sold out in less than three hours.

According to the Wilson Center Ticket Center, there are no seats on general sale for her show on February 28.

From her solo career to the early days as the leader of the Supremes, Ross helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paving the way for contemporary music.

Related Article: CFCC educates students on the importance of protecting the environment

Ross received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.