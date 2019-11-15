Elderly Wilmington woman killed in car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has died following an evening crash car at a busy Wilmington intersection Thursday, according to police.

Wilmington Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 5 p.m. to the intersection of North 23rd Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway in reference to a wreck.

- Advertisement -

Police say 77-year-old Patricia Stowe Nystrom was traveling north on N. 23rd in a Toyota SUV when she attempted to turn west onto MLK Jr. Pkwy and failed to yield.

A Jeep, driven by a 27-year-old man, collided with Nystrom, causing both cars to hit a Toyota Camry that was stopped at the red light waiting to turn south onto N. 23rd, according to WPD. The driver of the Camry is also a 27-year-old man.

WPD says Nystrom died at the hospital and was a few days shy of her 78th birthday.