Employers expected to fill 1M seasonal jobs this holiday season

(ABC News) — Excited for the holiday season but nervous about holiday spending? Seasonal jobs can help add some cash to the gift-giving stash!

According to experts, almost a million new jobs are available this season, facing the tightest labor market in decades. At 3.6%, unemployment is at a 50-year low, so employers are reaching into new populations to staff up.

The bulk of these jobs are related to e-commerce shopping.

UPS alone said it will account for 100,000 of these jobs to deal with the crush of packages, and at Amazon, seasonal workers can earn $15 an hour and up.

For seasonal job seekers, the two most in-demand skills are communication and customer service, said Ian Siegel, CEO of online job board ZipRecruiter.

“Just about everybody with a positive attitude is qualified to go get one of these jobs,” he told Good Morning America.

Retailers are expected to hire more than 500,000 temporary workers nationwide, according to the National Retail Federation.

Macy’s, for example, is hiring 80,000 workers this season, filling several positions in Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s stores. Workers at Kohl’s or Target are also eligible for employee discounts.

Disinterested in retail, warehouse, or delivery work? Santa is always looking for helpers before Dec. 24!