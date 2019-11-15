Family: Son shot to death while defending mom during armed robbery

BENSON, NC (WNCN) — A man inside a convenience store in McGee’s Crossroads near Benson was shot to death while defending his mother during an armed robbery Thursday morning, the man’s brother said.

Authorities received an armed robbery and shooting call at 1:26 a.m. at the Scotchman gas station, located at 1230 N.C. Highway 210, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The family member who spoke with CBS 17 said that his brother and mother worked together at the gas station together. According to the family member, two armed men walked into the store and tried to rob it. While they were attempting to rob the store, the man tried to intervene to defend his mother. One of the suspects then fired shots inside the store, hitting and killing the man.

The armed men were able to leave from the scene.

