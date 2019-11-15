Kids with autism showcase their films on big screen

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — Students of the Sea academy at Oasis NC had something to be proud of Friday morning.

Students showed off films they created in their film festival at the Point 14 – Stone Theatres.

The Sea Academy is a year – round private school for students with autism.

They created films that focused on decades’ between the 1920’s through the 1980’s.

We spoke with a few who were excited to talk about their work and see it on the big screen.

Student Jackie Stallo said, “That really lifts my spirits because people just didn’t just clap because they knew me.”

They showed five films in the festival.

Student Hayden Tinkle stated “We are looking forward to doing more films in the future for next year’s film festival.”