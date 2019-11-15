Leland police, fire departments to host Battle of the Badges blood drive

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland law enforcement and firefighters are going head-to-head for the same cause during their Battle of the Badges blood drive next week.

The town’s fire and police departments have partnered with the American Red Cross on this friendly competition to help save lives.

Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, donors who come to Leland Town Hall can cast their vote for either the police or fire department. The department that collects the most votes – and therefore, helped bring in the most donors – will win bragging rights.

This will be the first time the Leland FD and PD have faced off on such a challenge.

“I thought this would be a fun way to get people involved in such an important cause,” Leland Police Chief Mike James said. “And it gets the men and women in our departments more involved and enthusiastic about supporting this blood drive.”

All blood types are urgently needed. Walk-ins are welcome, or donors may schedule an appointment at here (search by sponsor code: Leland) or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Leland Town Hall is located at 102 Town Hall Drive.

For more information regarding the Battle of the Badges blood drive, please contact the Leland Police Department at (910) 371-1100.