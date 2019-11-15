Local farms open for winter events

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Farms across the state are opening their gates for travelers looking for ways to celebrate the season with unique and fun farm experiences. From choose-and-cut Christmas trees and light shows to pop-up markets and visits with Santa, there are plenty of holiday options to choose from.

Following is a selection of activities being offered at N.C. agritourism destinations through the end of the winter season. Visitors are encouraged to verify event dates and hours of operations before they go. Additional farm events are available on the Visit NC Farms app.

- Advertisement -

Eastern North Carolina

Galloway Farm in Hallsboro will be hosting Christmas Fun Day on the Farm Nov. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, a scavenger hunt and the Tree Farmers 12 Days of Christmas Sing Along Trail.

Grapefull Sisters Vineyard in Tabor City will hold its third-annual Mingle Jingle on Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and bring a chair and flashlight to this outside concert event.

Hubb’s Farm in Clinton will screen The Polar Express on Nov. 30. The event starts at 5:15 p.m., and the movie begins at 7. The event features a train ride and photos with Santa. All tickets are sold in advance.

Lu Mil Vineyard in Elizabethtown will have a Drive Thru Festival of Lights starting Thanksgiving Weekend. Visitors also can enjoy free photos with Santa, wine tastings, hot chocolate and a trip to the gift shop. Hours and pricing are available on the vineyard’s website.

Nooherooka Natural in Snow Hill will hold its Winterfest 2019 event Dec. 7 and 8, featuring local artists, craftsmen, potters, food trucks, self-guided tours of the historic Benjamin W. Best Inn, and the annual Nooherooka Natural Holiday Meat Sale.

Red Barn Christmas in Roseboro will hold its Christmas light show and hayride Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22. Come see farm scenes, visit the animals and stop in the store for s’mores and hot dogs.

Twiddle Dee Farm in Clinton will hold an adults-only Open Farm Day Dec. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. Guests will have the chance to learn how the farm prepares for winter and deals with emergencies. The day includes s’mores, hot chocolate and coffee. Online advance registration is required.

Central North Carolina

Western North Carolina