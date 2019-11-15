Man cited after causing head-on crash on busy Wilmington road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been cited after police say he caused a head-on collision on a busy road in Wilmington Thursday evening.

Wilmington Police Department says officers responded just before 6 p.m. in the 4000-block of Long Leaf Hills Drive.

James Pierce, 69, crossed over the double-yellow line while traveling west on Long Leaf Hills and collided head-on with another driver, according to WPD.

Police say both were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Pierce was cited for failing to maintain lane.

Police says a driver re-examination form has been completed and submitted to the DMV.