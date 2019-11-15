Motorola relaunching its iconic Razr flip phone

(ABC News) — Motorola is it is bringing back its iconic Razr flip phone in 2020, but with a price tag of $1,500.
The revamped phone will also feature two displays: meaning you can view and respond to notifications, take pictures and more while the phone is folded closed. You can also flip it open to access the full display for reading articles or watching movies.
The Android phone boasts a 16 megapixel camera with “built-in artificial intelligence” and includes a portrait mode feature to help you take better photos.
The Razr will only be available on Verizon to start and pre-orders begin Dec. 26. The phones will hit stores nationwide on Jan. 9, 2020. It’s priced at $1,499.99.
While the Razr’s shape and design may be nostalgic, foldable and touch-screen smartphones have popped up in a few devices in recently such as Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X.