NC middle school students could face jail time for AirDropping videos showing sex with animals

LOWELL, NC (WBTV) – It’s human nature to be curious, but what would you do if AirDrop suddenly sent something to your phone? Would you open it? Gaston County law enforcement is warning not to as a dirty video has been sent to students around Holbrook Middle School.

Things are easy to spread, but there can be consequences to pay. There could be felony charges for all students involved in a pornographic video involving a pet. This all started with an AirDrop message on an iPhone. A student at Holbrook Middle sent out the X-rated video – from there, it continued to spread.

- Advertisement -

Students eventually started accusing one specific classmate of being the person in the video. Bullying and teasing followed. But, investigators say it was a lie – that student wasn’t in the video – and now the kids who started the rumor committed a crime of cyberbullying.

“They could be big trouble,” said attorney William Harding.

Harding is out of Charlotte and has a second office in Gastonia. He’s not connected to this case, but given his legal experience, he adds that a judge or jury could decide any of the students involved need to be sent to jail for up to three months and pay a fine of $500 for the bullying.

Related Article: North Carolina inmate charged with punching deputy at jail

Read more here.