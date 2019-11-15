NC woman’s car stolen while warming up outside apartment

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — “I stopped here for a second I said ‘Where’s my car?'” Sandy Lowder said. “Wait a minute, my car is gone!”

Six years of living in her apartment off Bridford Parkway in Greensboro, Sandy Lowder never thought twice before warming up her car in the cold.

“Went back in, got my other coat on because it was chilly this morning,” she said.

In the 7 minutes it took her to go inside to grab a few things, someone came by, jumped in her car, and drove off.

“I was really shocked. I’m thinking okay, I’ve been out here six years, I’ve seen other cars parked and running, why did they pick my car?” said Lowder.

Police are looking for her 2013 Chevy Malibu, and she’s hoping and praying they find it soon.

