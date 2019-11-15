Pedestrian killed on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)– One person has died after an accident at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Shipyard Boulevard, according to the Wilmington Police.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Jessica Williams said a woman was struck and killed at the intersection around 6 p.m. Friday

A tweet from WPD is asking people to avoid the area as two of the three eastbound lanes on Shipyard are closed.

This is a developing story and we will update you with more information as it becomes available.

