Police find 26 children behind false wall at Colorado daycare

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (KKTV) — Police say they executed a welfare check at a Colorado daycare that led them to the owner’s nearby house, where they found a “false wall” and 26 children under the age of 3 in the basement.
Authorities conducted the welfare check Wednesday at Play Mountain Place in Colorado Springs, Colo. They had received multiple complaints that the facility was housing more children in their care than their license permitted.
When officers arrived at the daycare facility, there were no children inside.
Officers tried to contact the owner, identified as 58-year-old Carla Faith, at her residence, which is on the same property as the daycare facility. Faith refused to cooperate, they say.
“However, officers could hear the noises of children coming from her home,” wrote Lt. James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department in a release. “During their investigation, officers found a false wall that led to the home’s basement. When officers walked down the stairs, they located two adults and 26 kids inside a finished basement, all of who were under the age of 3 years old.”