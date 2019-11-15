SANTA CLARITA, CA (AP/CBS News) – Police say 16-year-old boy who shot five students at his Los Angeles-area high school has died.

CBS News reports Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, 16, was being treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, authorities said, and his mother was with him when he died.

On Thursday morning, Berhow pulled a handgun out of his backpack at the Santa Clarita school and shot five of his fellow students before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

