‘Put him on a diet’: Mom receives nasty note from 5-year-old son’s daycare

A Texas mother is outraged after she put a sweet note in her 5-year-old son’s lunchbox, only to get a nasty note from the daycare in return.

The 5-year-old’s mother, only identified as Francesca, says her son has been going to Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood, Texas, for three years, and she never had any problems.

- Advertisement -

But on Tuesday, she made dietary changes for his lunch and wrote a note to be supportive, asking workers to “Please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I’m thinking about him.”

“I do everything in my power to build my son up and make him feel good about himself because he is amazing,” Francesca said.

The note came back in the lunchbox that night with a message written at the bottom: “No! Put him on a diet and go away.”

Related Article: Make your small screen debut in paid commercial

“It took a minute to register what I even saw, and I just kept re-reading it, and I just stood there for a minute,” Francesca said.

Read more here.