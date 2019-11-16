Clayton 7-year-old battling leukemia signs with UNC wrestling team

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) — A very unique signing day on the North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill and for a great cause.
A youngster from Clayton, who’s battling leukemia, put pen to paper joining the Tar Heels wrestling program.
With a short ceremony 7-year-old Mason Fannin added dozens of folks to his support staff and now they are ready to cheer for each other.
Through a non-profit organization called TEAM IMPACT, Mason will attend practices in Chapel Hill, go to meets, team dinners and other events just like the wrestlers on the roster.