Fired Cook Out cashier accused of refusing to serve officer: ‘I love Roxboro police’

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) — The woman fired by Cook Out after allegedly refusing to serve a Roxboro police officer says stories circulating online about their encounter are not true.

She’s trying to get a new job and doesn’t want her face or name on the news, but said what happened on the day in question is this:

“I waited on three police officers right before he came! I love Roxboro police, but this specific officer always gave me a problem.”

“I can confirm that in 2009, Sgt. Horton issued her a citation for littering and trespassing at Rose’s,” said Roxboro Police Chief David Hess.

The chief shared a copy of the citation written by the officer to ABC11, which said the former cashier dumped an ashtray on Rose’s property.

Ten years later, Hess says:

“There are no complaints on file from her, alleging anything against Sgt. Horton. In fact, Sgt, Horton has had two public praises of compliments in his personnel file. He’s an outstanding officer, been with the department for 20 years, and an Army veteran.”

