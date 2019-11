RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — One man is dead after an overnight shooting in the parking lot of the Mambo 69 Nightclub in Raleigh, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road just before 2:30 a.m. but were unable to find a victim.

Just after 3 a.m., a man walked into WakeMed with a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.

