Nashville man found dead, girlfriend bound in apparent armed robbery, police say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Thursday morning at a Nashville apartment complex.

Nashville Police said a shooting happened just before 5:45 a.m., in the 1800 block of South First Street at the Oak Tree Apartments when an apparent armed robbery turned deadly.

Police said they found 27-year-old Marquis Perry of Nashville dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials said the victim’s girlfriend opened the door to go to work when the suspects rushed her back inside the house.

When police arrived they said they found Perry’s girlfriend bound with zip ties to her wrists. The woman’s 12-year-old boy was also present. Neither were harmed.

