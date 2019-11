A pedestrian is dead after being hit along highway 17 near highway 707 in Georgetown County according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Sonny Collins.

Cpl. Collins says the incident happened just before 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Trooper Collins says a pickup truck was traveling along highway 17 and struck a person who was ‘illegally’ crossing the highway.

