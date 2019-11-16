Sheriff: 10-year-old boy dies after being found shot at Lancaster mobile home park

LANCASTER, S.C. (WSOC) – A 10-year-old boy died Friday after he was found shot near his home in Lancaster.

Deputies were called around 4 p.m. to a mobile home park on Coastal Way off Memorial Park Road.

Officials said when they got there, they found the boy lying on the ground between two mobile homes surrounded by people trying to help him.

Family members told Channel 9 that the boy was playing near his home when the shooting happened.

He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina – Lancaster Medical Center where he died.

