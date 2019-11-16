Sheriff: 10-year-old boy dies after being found shot at Lancaster mobile home park

LANCASTER, S.C. (WSOC) – A 10-year-old boy died Friday after he was found shot near his home in Lancaster.
Deputies were called around 4 p.m. to a mobile home park on Coastal Way off Memorial Park Road.
- Advertisement -
Officials said when they got there, they found the boy lying on the ground between two mobile homes surrounded by people trying to help him.
Family members told Channel 9 that the boy was playing near his home when the shooting happened.
He was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina – Lancaster Medical Center where he died.