Shooting on Clay St. leaves one man injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Wilmington Police are investigating after a shooting took place on Friday night, leaving one man injured.

Authorities responded to the 400-block of Clay Street Friday night around 10:30 p.m. where it was reported that multiple shots had been fired. When they arrived, a 29-year-old male was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center to be treated, but his condition is currently unknown.

- Advertisement -

Police are still currently investigating.