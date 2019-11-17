11 arrested in brawl near Confederate statue in Pittsboro

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) — Nearly a dozen people are facing charges after a brawl in Pittsboro during a Confederate Statue protest on Saturday.

The statue is slated to be removed after a judge determined earlier this month that the United Daughters of the Confederacy did not provide sufficient evidence to support why the statue should stay.

ABC11 newsgathering partners at the News and Observer say the fight erupted at the statue when protesters against the statue’s removal complained about counter-protesters standing near a protester’s vehicle.

