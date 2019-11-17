Man arrested in woman’s fatal shooting at party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman at a party at a North Carolina business park.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that Corey Lamar Vega was arrested at the scene of the shooting that killed 27-year-old Ebony Tamia Harrison early Sunday.

Vega was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers heard shots fired after police received a 911 call about an unspecified threat being made. The officers found the fatally wounded woman when they responded to the Charlotte business park where a party was being held.